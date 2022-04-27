Stifel Nicolaus Cuts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to C$3.25

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of IAG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. 432,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,293. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.09.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

