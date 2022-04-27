Stifel Nicolaus Cuts IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$3.25

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.01.

IMG stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.65. 617,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,486. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -5.45.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart purchased 22,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 438,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

