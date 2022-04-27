Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target to C$5.25

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 272.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.25.

Shares of ITR traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.41. 9,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,462. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$4.19. The firm has a market cap of C$88.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong acquired 13,200 shares of Integra Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

