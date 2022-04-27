Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target to C$5.25

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Shares of Integra Resources stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 112,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integra Resources (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.