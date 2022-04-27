Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target to C$5.25

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.
Shares of Integra Resources stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 112,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.79.
About Integra Resources (Get Rating)
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
