Stifel Nicolaus Cuts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$30.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.03.

Shares of TSE MAG traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.75. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$16.74 and a 12-month high of C$29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. Sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$450,022.50. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395 over the last 90 days.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

