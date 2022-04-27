Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $170.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

TXN opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.92 and a 200 day moving average of $182.77. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

