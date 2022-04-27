Stifel Nicolaus Raises Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $66.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

TENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

TENB opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $284,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,827 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 91.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $1,270,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

