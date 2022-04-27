Stifel Nicolaus Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $3,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,600.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,373.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,653.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,777.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 6,039.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 307,539 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

