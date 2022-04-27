Stifel Nicolaus Trims Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Target Price to C$11.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.65 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.

Shares of TSE K traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.55. 1,988,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,553. The stock has a market cap of C$8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.32 and a 12-month high of C$10.06.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,635,354.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

