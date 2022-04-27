Stifel Nicolaus Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $350.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.92.

Shares of MSFT opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.52. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

