Stifel Nicolaus Trims Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Target Price to C$1.45

Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.55 to C$1.45 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 167,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,630. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.67.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
