Stifel Nicolaus Trims Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Target Price to C$1.45

Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.55 to C$1.45 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 167,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,630. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.67.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

