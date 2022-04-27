STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.
Shares of NYSE STM opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
About STMicroelectronics (Get Rating)
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
