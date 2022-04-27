STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

STM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 36,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,074. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on STM. Zacks Investment Research lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

About STMicroelectronics (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.