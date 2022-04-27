Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 26th (AAD, AF, AT1, BFSA, BMW, BOSS, CBK, COP, DB1, EVK)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 26th:

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) was given a €200.00 ($215.05) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €3.10 ($3.33) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €6.00 ($6.45) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €70.00 ($75.27) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €93.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €85.00 ($91.40) target price by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €56.00 ($60.22) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.20 ($8.82) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €78.00 ($83.87) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €164.00 ($176.34) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €165.00 ($177.42) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €185.00 ($198.92) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €185.00 ($198.92) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €177.00 ($190.32) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €165.00 ($177.42) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €192.00 ($206.45) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €34.70 ($37.31) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 750 ($9.56) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $330.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €75.00 ($80.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €68.00 ($73.12) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €50.50 ($54.30) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) was given a €45.00 ($48.39) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) was given a €12.20 ($13.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 715 ($9.11) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 610 ($7.77) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 550 ($7.01) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 510 ($6.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €84.00 ($90.32) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($129.03) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.45) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.30 ($6.77) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €174.00 ($187.10) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.50 ($3.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €90.00 ($96.77) price target by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,800 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €32.00 ($34.41) target price by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 450 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 370 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 425 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €9.00 ($9.68) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 151 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €173.00 ($186.02) target price by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.