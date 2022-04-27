Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 26th (AAD, AF, AT1, BFSA, BMW, BOSS, CBK, COP, DB1, EVK)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 26th:

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) was given a €200.00 ($215.05) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Get Amadeus FiRe AG alerts:

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €3.10 ($3.33) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

was given a €6.00 ($6.45) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €70.00 ($75.27) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €93.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €85.00 ($91.40) target price by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €56.00 ($60.22) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.20 ($8.82) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €78.00 ($83.87) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €164.00 ($176.34) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €165.00 ($177.42) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €185.00 ($198.92) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €185.00 ($198.92) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €177.00 ($190.32) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €165.00 ($177.42) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €192.00 ($206.45) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €34.70 ($37.31) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 750 ($9.56) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $330.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €75.00 ($80.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €68.00 ($73.12) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €50.50 ($54.30) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) was given a €45.00 ($48.39) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) was given a €12.20 ($13.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 715 ($9.11) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 610 ($7.77) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 550 ($7.01) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 510 ($6.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €84.00 ($90.32) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($129.03) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.45) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.30 ($6.77) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €174.00 ($187.10) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.50 ($3.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €90.00 ($96.77) price target by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,800 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €32.00 ($34.41) target price by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 450 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 370 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 425 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €9.00 ($9.68) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 151 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €173.00 ($186.02) target price by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.