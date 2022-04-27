Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April 26th (ANET, DHX, DOC, DVN, ECPG, ESLT, ESTE, EXFY, FLGT, FOR)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 26th:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

