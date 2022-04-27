Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April 27th (ABM, ADSK, AEM, AFIB, ARCC, AVY, BAM, BAM.A, BZLYF, CABGY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, April 27th:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the first quarter have been going down over the past month. The company has raised its exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand the output. The Kittila expansion is likely to enhance mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. Further, it is expected to gain from the Hope Bay acquisition and the Hammond Reef project. It also has access to Meliadine and Canadian Malartic, major contributors to its quarterly production. Merger with Kirkland Lake Gold will also create significant opportunities. However, it faces headwinds like higher costs and increased capital spending. A significant rebound in gold demand is unlikely over the short term, given continued uncertainties surrounding the pandemic and its impacts on consumer behavior. High debt level is another concern.”

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $195.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $215.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $71.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$71.50 price target on the stock.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $190.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $191.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $170.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FTI Consulting's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company has unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, finance and industry under a single platform. This makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. Global operations help expand its geographic footprint. Share buybacks boost investor confidence. However, escalating investments are likely to increase FTI Consulting' costs and weigh on the bottom line. International operations exposes the company to risks associated with foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and profits, making forecasting difficult.”

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gentex is positioned for growth driven by unique technology platforms and product launches, with HomeLink and Full Display Mirror (FDM) leading the way. The company launched 5 new nameplate launches for FDM in the last reported quarter, bringing total nameplates to 70. Beyond mirrors, Gentex’s Integrated Tool Module and HomeLink offer significant growth opportunities, going forward. Encouragingly, Gentex envisions 2022 net sales in the band of $1.87-$2.02 billion, higher than $1.73 billion registered in 2021. However, Gentex anticipates raw material price increases, tight labor situation, logistical challenges and manufacturing inefficiencies to cause margin compression in 2022. Escalating SG&A and R&D costs and sluggish sales of Dimmable aircraft window are another concern. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from a gradual increase in demand, new hotel openings and acquisition initiatives. Also, increased focus on loyalty program bodes well. Hyatt’s differentiated brand portfolio, strong expansion plans and acquisition strategies are expected to drive growth. However, coronavirus-related travel restrictions and other containment efforts are likely to negatively impact the company’s operations. Despite sequential improvements in RevPAR, it is still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels. Emergence of new COVID-19 variants is likely to create volatility in demand, going forward. Meanwhile, earning estimates for 2023 have declined over the past 30 days depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $41.60 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $245.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kronos Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription. Kronos Bio Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. “

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Link Administration (OTC:LKADF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

OLO (NYSE:OLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Olo Inc. makes online-ordering technology for restaurants. Olo Inc. is based in New York. “

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif. “

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Planet Labs Inc. is a provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. It offer mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions principally to agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies. Planet Labs Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. IV, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is specialty manufacturer of electrical transmission and distribution equipment. The company provide solutions in the utility, industrial and commercial segments of the electrical transmission and distribution industry. It operates primarily in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. “

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “QuantumScape Corporation is a battery developer for electric vehicle use. QuantumScape Corporation, formerly known as KENSINGTON CAP, is based in San Jose, California. “

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $133.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $123.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SJM Holdings Limited engages in the development and operation of casinos and related facilities in Macau. Its gaming operations are comprised of VIP table gaming, Mass Market table gaming and slot machines. The Company also engages in in the operation of hotels and property holding business. SJM Holdings Limited is based in Central, Hong Kong. “

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $44.20 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.60.

Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Standard Lithium Ltd is a technology and lithium development company. Its flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Standard Lithium Ltd is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Stericycle have declined over the past year, partly due to lower-than-expected earnings performance in the past three quarters. Consistent reduction in price and inability to raise prices can reduce the company's earnings. Vast international presence exposes the company to risks associated with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Also, high debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Despite such headwinds, Stericycle continues to progress well with its multiyear Business Transformation initiatives, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performances. The company is focused on increasing its market share and geographic base through strategic acquisitions. The company has strong customer relationships, which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years.”

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 385 ($4.91) price target on the stock.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Talkspace Inc. is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc., formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor is gaining from solid momentum across the Hotels, Media & Platform and Experiences & Dining segments. Also, Viator point of sale and re-opening of in-restaurant dining in the European countries are contributing well. Further, ongoing vaccination drive, relaxing government restrictions and a rebound in leisure travel trend remain tailwinds. Also, growing momentum across TripAdvisor Plus is a positive. The company’s increasing user base owing to its solid marketing initiatives and robust mobile-centric products, is another positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, growing selling & marketing costs driven by rising spending in search engine marketing and other online traffic acquisitions are concerns. Further, coronavirus-led disruptions in the travel industry remain overhangs.”

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $293.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Valmont’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2022 beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is enhancing productivity and the overall cost structure through restructuring actions. Cost-savings stemming from restructuring actions are expected to support operating income. The Agriculture unit is also witnessing strong sales. The momentum in agriculture is likely to continue moving ahead. The Infrastructure segment is witnessing sales volume growth and favorable pricing and demand in the wireless communications market. Investments by carriers to support infrastructure buildup are expected to drive demand in wireless communications. The company is also experiencing accelerating growth in its solar business. Valmont is also pursuing acquisitions to boost growth.”

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Essential Utilities continues to benefit from acquisitions and organic means, including adding new customers and expanding the area of operation. The planned investment of $3 billion through 2024 will further expand and strengthen its water and natural gas infrastructure in the United States. Debt management is helping it lower weighted average cost of fixed rate long-term debt. The consistent performance allows Essential Utilities to continue with shareholder-friendly moves. It has enough liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, Its performance gets impacted by unfavorable weather conditions that reduce the demand for water and natural gas. Contamination of water supplied and breakage in pipelines might result in the disruption of water services and impact operations.”

