StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

