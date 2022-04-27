StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
