StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $92.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstroNova by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.