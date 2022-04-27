StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.39.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.78% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.