StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Shares of BKEP stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
