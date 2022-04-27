StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of BKEP stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 326,441 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 201,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

