StockNews.com Begins Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ CFFI opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $180.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $55.00.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%.
About C&F Financial (Get Rating)
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
