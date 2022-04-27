StockNews.com Begins Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $180.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

