StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $84.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

