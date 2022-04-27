StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CJJD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

