StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
JVA stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.19.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%.
Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
