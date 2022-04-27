StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JVA stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Coffee by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coffee by 0.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

