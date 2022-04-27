StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBVT stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.20. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. Research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.