StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of EML opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $145.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter.
About Eastern (Get Rating)
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
