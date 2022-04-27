StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of EML opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $145.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eastern by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastern by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastern by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Eastern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 536,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern (Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.