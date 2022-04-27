StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management owned about 4.94% of Forward Industries worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

