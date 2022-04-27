StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE GPL opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $89.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.69.
Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
