StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.81 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 14,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $297,382.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $566,284.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.