StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.