StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $95,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

