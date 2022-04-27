StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter.
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.