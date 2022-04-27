StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.61.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.46 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
