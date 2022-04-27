StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.46 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Key Tronic by 76.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.