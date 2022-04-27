StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NH stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.87.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NantHealth by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NantHealth by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NantHealth by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 139,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NantHealth by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

