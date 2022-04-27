StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE PTN opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.91. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.39% and a negative net margin of 4,753.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

