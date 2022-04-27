StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.03. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.