StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06.

About Superior Drilling Products (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

