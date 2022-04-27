StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06.
