StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Twin Disc stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $193.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.59. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Twin Disc by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Twin Disc by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

