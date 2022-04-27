StockNews.com Downgrades CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Buy

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

CSGS opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

