StockNews.com Downgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to Sell

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. 1,994,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,419. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $937.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63 and a beta of -0.38.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DHT will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in DHT by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 1,660,819 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 997,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DHT by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 917,361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in DHT by 831.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 750,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DHT by 667.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 683,712 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

