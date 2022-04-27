StockNews.com Downgrades Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Sell

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
QRTEA stock remained flat at $$4.30 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,880,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,249. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
