StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of ABEO opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,578 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,128,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,854,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

