StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $13.25 million, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

