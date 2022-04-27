StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $13.25 million, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

