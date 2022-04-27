StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of ASTC stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 994.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astrotech by 29.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 85,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

