StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of ASTC stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 994.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%.
Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
