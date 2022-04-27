StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 66.36% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.