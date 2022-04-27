StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at about $603,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

