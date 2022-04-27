StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.95.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.
Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
