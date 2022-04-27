StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
CHMG stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.07.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
