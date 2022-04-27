StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CHMG stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.07.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

