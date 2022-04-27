StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CYD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Greenridge Global decreased their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.