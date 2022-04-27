StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CYD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Greenridge Global decreased their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,540,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,828,000 after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

