StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.99.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
