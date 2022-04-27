StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.