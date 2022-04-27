StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

