StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

